Some fishermen in the oil rich Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have declared their support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s 2024 Governorship ambition.

They made their position known at the end of a meeting in Igbokoda, the local government headquarters.

This is a season of endorsement for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa by various groups within and outside the camp of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State.

This time, fishermen in the coastal communities of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state gathered in Igbokoda to drum support for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

They were unanimous in their decision to back the Governor for the 2024 Governorship election.

The Convener of the meeting and National President of the Ondo State Fishermen Association of Nigeria, Orioye Benedict Gbayisemore said they decided to support Governor Aiyedatiwa because of his exemplary leadership qualities.

He added that the governor has the capacity to take the state to the next level.

Others expressed the need for the people to galvanise more support for the Governor at the grassroots.

They all agreed to take the campaign to grassroots before the primary election.