Members of a group, the People United By Sports, have organised a walk in Akure, Ondo state capital, to show their support for the governorship aspiration of Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, ahead of the coming primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The group, which consists of men and women from various sports, was led by the immediate past Commissioner for Sports in the state, Bamidele Ologunloluwa.

They said the support became necessary because of the performance of the Governor in the last three months.

The walk began in Alagbaka area of Akure, with men and women from various sports joining the group.

They marched through the major streets of Akure, stressing the need to support Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to govern the state beyond 2025.

Members of the group, under the auspices of People United by Sports, are determined to take the message to the grassroots.

The walk terminated at the Akure township stadium, where leaders of the group addressed journalists.

The President of the group, Seun Betiku said the essence of the rally was to show support for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

The former Commissioner for sports in the State, Dele Ologunloluwa and a former lawmaker, Sunday Olajide stressed the need to support Governor Aiyedatiwa’s aspiration.

They expressed determination to take the message beyond this level, to ensure that the Governor emerges as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the November 16 Governorship election.