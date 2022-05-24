Ogun 2023: Otegbeye, Modele Sharafa-Yusuf drum support as Akinlade formally declares

The candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in 2019 governorship election in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade has formally declared to contest again on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He made the declaration in Abeokuta where he promised to reset the state for a greater height.

Two other governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, Biyi Otegbeye and Modele Sarafa-Yusuf also graced the occasion

The former member of the House of Representatives said his programme will be on 6-point Agenda which include security, agriculture Driven Human capital development, strategic Internally Generated Revenue modules, healthcare, social justice and urban renewal.