The National president Fishermen Association of Nigeria, Igbokoda Ilaje Ondo state, Ambassador Orioye Benedict Gbayisemore has urged the state government to declare a state of emergency on the decay of infrastructure in the marine business.

Besides, he also appealed to the state government to as a matter of urgency make the water way safe for various marine business.

Gbayisemore in an open letter he personally sent to the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, frowned at government’s insensitivity to the plights of fishermen in the coastal communities.

He specially condemned the way the government has failed to react to death of five Igbo traders in a boat mishap in Ilaje

According to him, the government did not issue any statement on the ugly incident or sympathize with the families of the deceased.

Advertisement

Gbayisemore also urged the State government to give special consideration to the artisanal fishermen for the proposed government palliative and supported with input and financial support.

He said, “The removal of subsidy has worsen the situation of the people living in the riverine communities of Ondo state, because it takes an average of 200litrs of petrol at 700 which accumulate to #120,000 to set out for fishing activities which is the main economy mainstay of the people in the Riverine area of Ondo state.

Advertisement

“With the declaration of state of emergency in the food and agriculture sector by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the fishery sector should be considered as a critical sector that provides the cheapest protein source to the common Nigerian and 65% of total consumption rate come from the artisanal fishermen”