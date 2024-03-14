The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, says it recorded more than 9000 infractions on the nation’s oil pipeline in one year.

At an oversight visit to the agency’s headquarters, the ad hoc Committee on Oil Theft raises concerns over the herculean challenge posed by operating oil and gas pipelines.

The special committee set up to investigate the challenge of oil theft is at the headquarters of the NNPCL to further gather useful information on the menace.

The Chief Executive of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, describes crude oil theft as an end-to-end issue in Nigeria.

He says 6,465 illegal refineries were deactivated in the last two years, 4876 illegal connections removed out of 5570 discovered.

The Committee worries over increasing attacks on the nation’s lifeline as it tasks NNPCL, security agencies and other key actors to continue to synergise activities for optimal effectiveness in the battle against the menace

It says the visit is to get first hand information regarding oil theft that will quicken necessary legislative interventions

The committee says it is compiling facts and figures relating to infractions of the petroleum industry act, including undeclared liftings and hasty approvals to vessels involved in crude theft.