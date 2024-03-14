UNICEF says Adamawa state is first in Nigeria to invest 100 million counterpart to address Acute malnutrition in 2024.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has been commended by The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF for the prompt payment of One Hundred Million Naira Counterpart Fund to address acute malnutrition across the state.

Speaking at the launch of the State’s food nutrition policy and multi sectoral strategic plan of action and nutrition, in Yola, the UNICEF Chief of Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Tushar Rane said that governor Fintiri is the first governor in the country to pay it’s counterpart fund, and urged other state governors to emulate him.

Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 32 percent of children under five.

An estimated 2 million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM)but only two out of ever 10 children affected is currently reached with treatment.

The states in the northern Nigeria are the most affected by the two forms of malnutrition, stunting and wasting.

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF through its programme supports the government to implement the National Plan of Action on Food and Nutrition by strengthening health community systems and fully integrating nutrition into all aspects of the primary health care(PHC)system.

With a particular focus on community management of acute malnutrition, infant and young child feeding, interventions and micronutrient supplementation.

Speaking in Yola at the launch of Adamawa State Food Nutrition Policy and State Multi-Sectoral Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition – 2023-2027, UNICEF Chief of Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Tushar Rane, said children in the state still suffer from chronic food poverty.

He also reiterated that investing in the early years of a child is one of the smartest investments a state can make to break the cycle of poverty, address inequality, and boost productivity later in life.

In his remark Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, disclosed that the State’s Policy on Food and Nutrition is not just a document but a blueprint for action.

The state Commissioner for health and some residents of the state commended governor Fintiri for his prompt payment of the state counterpart fund which they believe will address the challenge of Acute malnutrition

According to UNICEF, Children in Adamawa State are experiencing Chronic Food Poverty.

While exclusive breastfeeding occurs only among 53.3 percent of newborns. Moreover, only 11.8 percent of children aged 6 to 23 months in Adamawa receive a minimum acceptable diet, and only 32.8% receive minimum dietary diversity.”