Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has signed an Executive Order prohibiting the sale of unlabelled bread, the sale of over fifty litres of petroleum to vehicles and the unauthorised use of tinted glasses on vehicles.

The government also directed that filling station can now work between 6:00am and 6:00pm and the sale of bread is restricted within local government headquarters only.

This move follows the resurgence of activities of armed bandits and kidnappers in some communities and highways in the last few weeks

A press statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Suleiman Bala Idris says the Executive Order No. 02 and Order No. 04 2024 addresses various concerns identified as contributing factors to the upsurge of Insecurity.

Communities in four local government areas of some communities across some local government areas of Zurmi, Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda, and Talata mafara have come under bandits attack which led to the killing and abduction of some persons among whom many are still in the hand of their captors.

The statement read in parts “Governor Lawal has signed Executive Order No. 02 2024, banning the sale of unlabelled and packaged bread in sacks and prohibiting some unwanted activities in the state.

“All bakery production companies and enterprises must label their bread with the full address and particulars of their production factory with immediate effect.

“All petroleum filling stations in the state shall not sell more than fifty (50) litres of petrol to vehicles at a time. Petroleum product sales at filling stations are also restricted from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Transportation/sale of bread is restricted within the capital of every local government: for Gusau, the restriction is limited to the following areas: Damba—Zaria Road; Gada Biyu—Sokoto Road; Command Guest House along Kaura Namoda Road; Gusau Garage—Dansadau Road.”

Furthermore, Executive Order No. 04, 2024, has been signed by the governor to prohibit tinted glass by all vehicle owners in Zamfara.

“Vehicle owners are prohibited from covering their license plate numbers while driving.

“All vehicle owners must possess their vehicle particulars and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Zamfara State Road Traffic Law No. 2, 2015, or any other relevant laws.”