Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has signed an Executive Order prohibiting traditional rulers from issuing consent letters for mining across the state.The Executive Order was signed at the Council Chambers, Government House, Gusau.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the executive order was signed to stop one of the worst trends in the fight against banditry.

According to him, the order has banned all consent letters for mining. “This includes consent letters to individuals, companies, or organisations for mining activities.”

In his remarks, while signing the order, Governor Lawal adds that the decision becomes necessary due to the severe dangers posed by the rampant issuance of the consent letters.

He said: “Today, in my administration’s resolve to tackle insecurity, I signed an executive order prohibiting traditional rulers from issuing consent letters for mining across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara.

“As the Attorney General rightly stated, the mining activities in Zamfara have been identified as a significant factor contributing to the worsening security situation of the state, especially the menace of banditry.

“As a responsible government, it is crucial that we take decisive action to resolve the issue of illegal mining operations that have been contributing to the crisis. That’s why I have signed the executive order. We are taking all necessary steps to rectify the problems bedeviling the issuance of consent letters, which have been recklessly abused

Governor prayed that God help his administration to restore peace across the state as promised.