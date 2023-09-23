Governor of Zamfara state Dauda Lawal has banned illegal mining activities and directed law enforcement agencies to take strict measures, including shooting violators on sight.

Over the years, illicit mining in Zamfara State has fueled banditry and other criminal activities, resulting in numerous deaths, property destruction, and negatively affecting social economic operations.

According to a press statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Governor is concerned about recent events in the state.

He stated that it is time to put an end to damaging behaviors and put in place measures to preserve people’s safety and well-being.

The statement adds that security operatives has been given strict orders to take bold action and shoot on sight anyone found engaging in illegal mining

“The directive is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the good people of Zamfara and deter potential wrongdoers from committing such acts. The Governor Said.

“It is also a swift action to enable the State Government to be in total control of state resources and block activities that endanger the lives and properties of the people”. He added.

Governor Dauda Insist that illegal mining is one of the factors fueling Insecurity in Zamfara

“Illegal mining is undeniably one of the driving forces behind the rampant banditry plaguing Zamfara State. We must take swift, decisive action to curb this menace and restore peace and security to our communities.

This directives is coming twenty four hours after Governor Dauda Lawal summoned an emergency Security Council Meeting on the hills of the kidnap of female students of Federal University, Gusau

Zamfara State has in recent times made news headlines due to the activities of Terrorists in some Communities and highways

Though, the Dauda Lawal’s administration says it is working tirelessly to improve the Security situation of the State.