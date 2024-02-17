South Africa’s attempt to put extra legal pressure on Israel to halt a threatening onslaught against the Gaza city of Rafah was rejected on Friday by the UN’s top court, which said Israel was “bound to comply with existing measures”.

Pretoria has already filed a case against Israel with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, saying that the assault on Gaza violates the Genocide Convention.

The court has yet to rule on the fundamental issue, but on January 26, it directed Israel to take action to safeguard Palestinian people from additional injury and to allow in humanitarian aid.

South African officials on Tuesday filed a further request to the court, asking it to order new measures in the light of Israel’s preparation of a new operation against Rafah.

More than half of Gaza’s 2.4 million population have sought shelter there from Israel’s offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

The ICJ’s judges acknowledged that the recent developments would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences’” — citing remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

But although Israel needed to act immediately to ensure the safety and security of Palestinians, that did not require “the indication of additional provisional measures”, they added.

Israel remained “bound to fully comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention and with the said Order”, the ICJ ruling said, referring to its January 26 ruling.

Despite the rejection of its latest request, South Africa welcomed the ICJ’s latest decision.

Hamas’s October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also took about 250 people hostage, around 130 of whom are still in Gaza, including 30 who are presumed dead, according to Israeli figures.

Advertisement

Israel’s assault on Gaza has since killed at least 28,775 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Israel’s foreign minister on Friday pledged the country would coordinate with Egypt before launching any military offensive in the southern border city of Rafah.

Fears had been growing for the hundreds of thousands of people who have fled the north of Gaza to Rafah as Israeli troops advanced into the territory to wage war on Hamas.

But Israel is now planning a major operation in the overcrowded city. With the border to Egypt closed, nearly 1.5 million Palestinians are essentially trapped there.