Egypt’s president, Fattah al-Sisi, stated on Wednesday that a large stream of refugees from Gaza would set a precedent for “the displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank into Jordan.”

Following discussions with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi blamed Israel’s air strikes on the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt for the failure to provide aid to the territory’s 2.4 million people.

Advertisement

The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt means the same displacement will take place for Palestinians from the West Bank into Jordan,” he said.

Sisi’s meeting with the German chancellor came as Gaza faced a 12th straight day of ferocious Israeli bombardment in retaliation for a shock cross-border attack launched by Hamas on October 7 that killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Approximately 3,000 people have been killed in Gaza, which is running low on food, water, and gasoline.

Aid has been pushed through Egypt’s Rafah border crossing with Gaza, the only non-Israeli access point to the besieged area.

Advertisement

Egypt “did not close” the border, according to Sisi, but “developments on the ground and repeated Israeli bombings of the Palestinian side of the crossing have prevented its operation.”

Hundreds of Lorries carrying aid have been waiting for six days on the Egyptian side of the crossing, which Israeli aircraft has bombed four times.

Scholz told reporters Berlin and Cairo “are working together to get humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement

Scholz reiterated that Germany sought to avoid a “conflagration in the Middle East” and warned Hezbollah and Iran “once again not to intervene in this conflict”.

In 1979, Egypt became the first Arab state to make peace with Israel following the Camp David accords of the previous year.

That peace is at risk of disintegrating, Sisi said, if there is a mass exodus of Gazans to Egypt’s neighbouring Sinai Peninsula that would risk turning it into “a new base for terrorist operations against Israel”.

Advertisement

“Israel would have the right to defend itself and its national security, and therefore direct strikes on Egyptian lands,” he said.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas too has warned that the displacement of Gazans to Egypt would amount to a “second Nakba” — when more than 760,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their lands during the war that accompanied Israel’s creation in 1948.

Most of Gaza’s populations are refugees from that exodus.

Advertisement

Egypt has repeatedly refused to accept what it calls the transfer of Israel’s responsibility as an occupying power, including to “provide for the safety of civilians” living under its occupation.