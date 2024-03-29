In a major legal setback to Israel’s argument that it is not obstructing aid delivery, the world court of justice has ordered Israel to permit unhindered passage of food aid into Gaza, where segments of the population face impending hunger.

The decision followed an emergency decree in January forcing Israel to accept humanitarian aid.

A panel of justices at the UN’s top court, which is already reviewing a complaint from South Africa alleging that Israel is committing genocide in the Palestinian area, made the decision.

The judges’ ruling, which was reached unanimously, stated that the situation for Palestinians in Gaza was becoming worse and that hunger and malnutrition were becoming more widespread. The court noted that the fear of starvation is no longer the main concern affecting Palestinians in Gaza.

In its legally binding order, the court told Israel to take “all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full cooperation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance” including food, water, fuel and medical supplies.

The ICJ also ordered Israel to immediately ensure “that its military does not commit acts which constitute a violation of any of the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza as a protected group under the convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide, including by preventing, through any action, the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance”.

Israel denies it is committing genocide and says its military campaign is self-defence.

The judges also called for the immediate release of all hostages being held by Hamas, echoing the demand of a UN security council resolution that was passed on Monday.

While Israel has claimed it is allowing aid into Gaza, senior UN, US and other international officials, as well as NGOs, have accused the country of obstructing life-saving aid to Gaza’s population of 2.3 million.

Israel says it needs to inspect every shipment to make sure no cargo can be used to the benefit of its Hamas enemies. Even trucks travelling from Egypt, which has a peace treaty with Israel, are inspected by Israeli forces.

Aid officials criticise the slow and often arbitrary inspection process, which in practice blocks aid, with trucks waiting weeks for approvals.