A prominent gubernatorial aspirant in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship primaries, Omo’ba Jimi Odimayo has emphasized the significance of Good Friday as a solemn day.According to Odimayo, Good Friday is a time for deep reflection, repentance, and renewal, as it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Odimayo in a statement issued by his

Director of Media and Publicity, Victor Adedeji, extended warm wishes to Christians across the globe, particularly Christians in the Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency and Ondo State as a whole.

He emphasised the importance of embracing the values of sacrifice and compassion exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He also stressed the need for individuals to come together in unity, regardless of religious affiliations, to foster peace and progress within the state and country at large.

He emphasized the importance of Good Friday as a time for spiritual renewal and personal growth, urging individuals to strive for a society built on principles of justice, equity, and mutual respect. Odimayo’s vision for Ondo State encompasses

The legislator called on constituents and indigenes of Ondo State to emulate the virtues of humility and forgiveness as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

As a gubernatorial aspirant, Odimayo reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Ondo State with integrity and dedication, pledging to prioritize economic empowerment and social development for all residents.