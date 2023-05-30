King Charles III sends his good wishes as he congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

In a statement released by the High Commission in Abuja, the King looks forward to building stronger friendship between Nigeria and the UK

It reads in part ‘ I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to send you every possible good wish as you assume the many responsibilities of your office.’

The UK’s delegation for the inauguration ceremony was headed by the Prime Minister’s trade Envoy to Nigeria and Special Envoy on Girls education