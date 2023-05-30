The Oyo state police command has arrested some suspected thugs loyal to the former Head of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi popularly known as Auxiliary.

The suspects were paraded at the Oyo state police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

While addressing newsmen, the Oyo state commissioner of police Adebowale Williams revealed that the suspects were arrested in an attempt to create widespread carnage and civil disturbance sequel to the immediate dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System of the State.

According to the Commissioner of Police, a total of 78 of them were arrested for unlawful possession of arms and ammunition, while the exhibits recovered from them include 724 cartridges, 33 mobile phones and a sum of money worth three million, four hundred and fifty thousand naira.

Mr Williams added that the PMS Chieftain was able to escape with some of his boys during the gun duel with the Police while raiding his residence.