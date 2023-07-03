U.S President Biden is expected to meet with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak next week before heading to Lithuania to attend the NATO summit during a pivotal time in the Russia-Ukraine war, the White House has announced.

Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania and Finland from July 9-13, with his first stop in London.

The president will partake in several engagements with King Charles and Sunak “to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations,” according to a White House statement credited to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden will then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, from July 11- 12 for the 74th NATO summit, and is scheduled to visit Helsinki, Finland, for a U.S.-Nordic leaders summit just one day later. The White House said additional details related to the president’s travels will be announced at a later date.

A representative for 10 Downing Street said “The prime minister looks forward to welcoming the U.S. President Biden in the U.K. later this month.” This highlights the close ties between the United Kingdom and the United States, which were strengthened by a series of bilateral visits and discussions earlier this year. We’ll provide further information when it’s appropriate.

The plan, according to Vice President Biden, “outlines how we can enhance our cooperation to accelerate the clean energy transition that must take place and is taking place, lead the development of emerging technologies that are going to shape so much of our future, and protect technologies critical to our national security.”