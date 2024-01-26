King Charles III was on Friday admitted to a London hospital for scheduled surgery.

This is coming a week after Buckingham Palace revealed the British monarch would be treated for an enlarged prostate.

Royal officials took the unusual step last week of issuing a bulletin on the 75-year-old monarch’s health, disclosing that he had an enlarged prostate but the condition was benign.

It came soon after a separate statement that the king’s daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, had undergone successful abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition.

Kate, married to Charles’s elder son and heir to the throne Prince William, is facing up to two weeks’ recuperation at the private London Clinic, then several months away from public duties.

British media reported that Charles was being treated at the same clinic as Kate and is understood to have visited her there ahead of his treatment.

Advertisement

The palace said ‘the publicity around the king’s surgery is seen as an opportunity to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice. The monarch sought treatment “in common with thousands of men each year.”