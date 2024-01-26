A Kaduna Divisional Police Officer (DPO) has reportedly rejected a ₦1 million bribe offered by a suspected bandit arrested in a Tafa community hotel in Kaduna.

Mansur Hassan, spokesperson of the command revealed this in a statement.

He said the 28-year-old suspected kidnapper, Bello Muhammad from Zamfara State, was apprehended with over 2 million Naira believed to be ransom proceeds.

Despite the bribe attempt, the DPO upheld ethical standards, continuing the investigation.

The Commissioner of the command, Danbigi Ali tasked hoteliers, recreation and leisure service operators in the State to always scrutinise the identity of their customers to avoid providing criminals with safe haven.