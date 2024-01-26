As the gubernatorial election approaches in Edo State, Victoria Amu, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on Edo residents to maintain their faith in the APC and actively participate in the electoral process.

In a statement issued issued on Thursday, Victoria Amu emphasised the party’s commitment to good governance, development, and positive change in Edo State. She urged residents to consider the APC’s track record of delivering tangible results and reiterated the party’s dedication to the well-being and progress of the state.

“Edo State witnessed significant strides under the APC led administration. From infrastructure development to social welfare programs, the APC has demonstrated a clear commitment to the betterment of our state,” said Victoria Amu. “As we approach the upcoming gubernatorial election, I encourage all Edo residents to keep faith in the APC and contribute actively to the democratic process.”

Victoria Amu highlighted the importance of participating in the electoral process as a means of shaping the future of the state. She urged residents to exercise their civic duty by registering to vote, staying informed about the candidates and their policies, and turning out in large numbers on election day.

“I believe in the vision of the APC for Edo State, and I am confident that our party has the best interests of the people at heart. Let us continue to work together for the progress and prosperity of our beloved state,” added Victoria Amu.

The statement concluded with a call for unity among party members and supporters, emphasizing the need for a collaborative effort to secure victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.