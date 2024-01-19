A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Victoria Omus Amu, has expressed confidence that the APC’s decision to adopt the direct primary mode will contribute to the party’s landslide victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.In a statement released today, Mrs. Amu welcomed the party’s commitment to internal democracy, stating, “I am pleased with the APC’s decision to embrace direct primaries for the selection of our gubernatorial candidate in Edo State. This transparent and inclusive mode aligns with the principles of democracy, allowing party members to directly participate in the selection process. I am confident that this decision will lead to a resounding victory for the APC in Edo State.”

Mrs. Amu emphasised the importance of giving party members a direct voice in choosing their candidate, fostering unity within the party and ensuring that the APC presents a formidable front in the general elections.

“Direct primaries empower our party members, making them active participants in the democratic process. This mode not only strengthens the bond between the party and its members but also ensures that our candidate emerges with the overwhelming support of the grassroots,” Mrs. Amu added.

The APC chieftain enjoins the party and its candidate to run a campaign centered on inclusivity, accountability, and transformative leadership.