Victoria Amu, one of the aspirants for the APC Governorship Primary in Edo State, has declared her unwavering confidence in securing a landslide victory in the upcoming primary election.

The declaration was made during a press conference held earlier today at her residence in Benin-City, where she expressed her commitment to the vision of a progressive and prosperous Edo.

In her statement, Victoria Amu conveyed a resolute belief in the widespread support she has garnered within the party, emphasizing her dedication to the principles and values that resonate with the people of Edo State.

“I am honored and humbled by the overwhelming support and encouragement I have received from party members and the people of Edo. Together, we share a vision for a more prosperous, inclusive, and forward-looking Edo State,” she stated.

Amu highlighted key pillars of her campaign, including:

Inclusive Governance: Emphasizing the importance of inclusive decision-making processes that consider the needs and aspirations of all citizens.

Economic Growth: Outlining plans for robust economic development, job creation, and attracting investments to boost the state’s economy.

Social Welfare: Advocating for empowerment programs for women and youth, as well as initiatives to address housing challenges and improve overall quality of life.

Infrastructure Development: Prioritizing critical infrastructure projects to enhance connectivity, facilitate commerce, and improve the overall living conditions for residents.

Transparency and Accountability: Ensuring an open and accountable government that engages citizens and addresses concerns through transparent policies and governance.

The governorship hopeful says her anticipated landslide victory reflects the optimism and confidence her candidacy has generated within the APC in the state.

As the campaign progresses, Amu invites all party members, stakeholders, and the people of Edo State to join hands in building a better future for the state. The campaign promises to be one of unity, progress, and positive change.