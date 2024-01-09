A governorship aspirant on Edo State, Victoria Amu has expressed her confidence in the All Progressives Congress’ electoral process and reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to party supremacy.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mrs. Amu acknowledged the significance of the APC’s electoral timetable, emphasizing its role in ensuring a transparent and democratic selection process.

She commended the party’s commitment to providing a level playing field for all aspirants, fostering internal democracy, and upholding the principles of fairness and justice.

“I welcome the APC’s timetable for the Edo 2024 governorship election primary with open arms. This electoral process aligns with the party’s commitment to transparency and fairness. As a loyal member of the APC, I fully support this initiative, and I am ready to actively participate in every stage of the process,” stated Mrs. Amu.

Mrs. Amu reiterated her dedication to party supremacy, stressing that the APC remains the bedrock of her political journey. She emphasized her confidence in the party’s ability to conduct a free and fair primary election that reflects the will of APC members in Edo State.

“I am a firm believer in the values and principles of the APC. My commitment to party supremacy is unwavering, and I am confident that the APC will provide a platform for a democratic, credible, and transparent primary election. Together, we will work towards a united APC and a successful electoral process,” Mrs. Amu affirmed.

The APC governorship hopeful says she is ready to actively engage with party members, adhere to the guidelines set forth in the timetable, and contribute to the APC’s success in the upcoming polls.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday released the timetable and schedule of activities for the primary election.

According to the timetable, signed by National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Muhammadu Argungu, the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms and delegate forms begins from Wednesday 10th January to Monday 29th January 2024.

The primary where its candidate would emerge would be conducted on February 17, 2024.