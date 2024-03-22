A former All Progressives Congress governorship hopeful, Victoria Amu has directed her political followers to vigorously campaign for the governorship candidate of the party in Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Honourable Dennis Idahosa.

LETTER TO MY ESTEEMED SUPPORTERS: UNITE BEHIND OUR APC GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE, SENATOR MONDAY OKPEBHOLO, HIS RUNNING MATE, DENNIS IDAHOSA

Dear Supporters,

I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support and dedication to our cause. Your commitment and enthusiasm have been truly inspiring, and I am grateful for each and every one of you.

As we move forward in our journey, I believe it is crucial for us to unite behind our APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Honourable Dennis Idahosa. These individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a deep commitment to serving the people of our state.

Senator Okpebholo and Idahosa possess the vision, experience, and dedication needed to lead our state to greater heights. They understand the challenges we face and have outlined comprehensive plans to address them effectively.

By rallying behind our chosen candidates, we can ensure a strong and united front as we strive to bring positive change to our state. Together, we can build a brighter future for all residents and create opportunities for growth and development.

I urge you to continue showing your support for Senator Okpebholo and Honourable Dennis Idahosa as they embark on this important journey. Let us work together to make our dreams a reality and usher in a new era of prosperity and progress for our beloved state.

Once again, thank you for your unwavering support. Together, we can achieve anything.

Warm regards,

Victoria Omua Amu

APC Chieftain

Edo State