A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Victoria Amu has commended the strategic alliance between Monday Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa, recognizing it as a formidable force that poses a significant challenge to the opposition.

Mrs Amu congratulated the leader of the APC in the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the National leadership of the party for the amicable resolution of the post-primary issues

Amu characterises this alliance as a masterstroke, suggesting that it presents an insurmountable obstacle for the opposing political factions.

Amu emphasises the strength of unity and collaboration within the political landscape, underscoring the synergy created by the partnership between Okpebholo and Idahosa.

She asserts that their combined efforts and shared vision for Edo State will not only bolster the All Progressives Congress (APC) but also thwart any attempts by rival parties to gain traction.

With confidence in the capabilities and commitment of Okpebholo and Idahosa, Amu envisions a future where the APC secures victory in the upcoming elections.

She urges party members and supporters to rally behind their alliance, believing that their collective determination will ensure success at the polls and pave the way for positive change in Edo State.