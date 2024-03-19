In a bid to ensure a robust economic growth, Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma is meeting with multinational firms.

This effort has so far yielded an investment portfolio worth a massive two point five billion US dollars, which after completion will create jobs, boost the economic profile as well as open up the South East to the world.

Last year, the Imo State government flagged off the dredging of the Orashi river to the ocean to boost the economic fortune of the State.

The project which is dear to the governor is believed to bringing industrial revolution of the South East region when completed as he has secured an Oil and Gas Free Zone status for Orashi hence the need to woo investors.

First was an investment meeting with Chief executive and directors of the Africa Import export bank Afrexibank in Cairo Egypt.

Governor Uzodinma’s team also held an investment meeting with Elsewedy electric, one of the leading power firms in the continent. Shortly after the meetings, the parties signed an MoU for the firm to build some key projects the State.

It is believed that with averred commitment by the shared prosperity administration, Imo will soon be a construction site.