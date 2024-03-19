The Nigerian Army has reportedly rescued 16 individuals kidnapped by bandits from Tantatu community in Kajuru, Kaduna state.

This was disclosed in a statement by Major General Onyeama Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations.

He explained that troops, in response to actionable intelligence, tracked the insurgents, engaged them in a fierce firefight, and successfully rescued the abducted villagers.

Recall that 87 persons, including minors and infants, were abducted when armed terrorists invaded their community Sunday night.

In the last 8 days, suspected terrorists have carried out at least three separate attacks on communities in Kajuru local government area, kidnapping over 160 individuals.

As it stands, over 140 persons still languish in captivity in unknown destinations.

The Defence Chief Christopher Musa, while visiting Kaduna on Monday, gave assurance of the military’s commitment to rescue all those abducted.