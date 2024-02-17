A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Victoria Omua Amu, has fulfilled her promise of mobilising her supporters in Owan West and across the state to vote massively for Dennis Idahosa as the candidate of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.Mrs. Amu extends her heartfelt gratitude to all supporters and well-wishers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to the cause.

In a statement released today shortly after the poll, Mrs. Amu expressed her appreciation to the people of Owan West for their overwhelming support and endorsement of Hon. Dennis Idahosa as the preferred APC candidate for the governorship election. She commended their enthusiasm, resilience, and commitment to the democratic process.

“I am immensely proud of the people of Owan West for their resounding show of support for Hon. Dennis Idahosa in the APC governorship primary. Your dedication and unwavering commitment have played a pivotal role in delivering victory for our candidate. I am deeply grateful for your trust and confidence in our collective vision for a better Edo State,” Mrs. Amu stated.

She also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of party leaders, stakeholders, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure a successful outcome in Owan West. Mrs. Amu emphasized the importance of grassroots mobilization and unity in achieving success in the political arena.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all party leaders, stakeholders, and volunteers who contributed to our success in Owan West. Your dedication and hard work have demonstrated the strength of our party and the power of grassroots mobilization. Together, we have shown that when we unite behind a common purpose, there is no limit to what we can achieve,” Mrs. Amu added.

Advertisement

Mrs. Victoria Omua Amu says she remains committed to the progress and prosperity of Edo State. She believes that Hon. Dennis Idahosa’s leadership will bring about positive change and transformation for the people of Edo State.