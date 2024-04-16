A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Victoria Amu has extended a warm welcome to Patrick Giwa as he joined the party from the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

Mr Giwa was a former House of Representatives aspirant for Owan Federal Constituency, Edo State.

Describing Patrick Giwa as ‘a father figure to Owan youths’, Victoria Amu expressed delight at his decision to align with the APC’s vision for progress and development in Edo State.

The APC stalwart further said “Patrick Giwa brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the APC, particularly in Owan West Local Government Area. His influence and dedication to the welfare of Owan youths have been commendable, and his decision to join the APC further strengthens our party’s resolve to empower the younger generation and promote positive change across the state.”

Amu emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration within the APC, stating that Patrick Giwa’s inclusion will contribute significantly to our efforts towards building a stronger and more inclusive party.

“We are thrilled to welcome Patrick Giwa to the APC family. His experience and leadership will undoubtedly benefit our party and the people of Owan,” said Victoria Amu.

“As a father figure to Owan youths, Patrick Giwa’s presence will inspire and empower the younger generation to actively participate in our party’s activities.”

Victoria Amu reaffirmed her commitment to working closely with Patrick Giwa and other party members to win the Governorship election and advance the APC’s agenda of progress and prosperity for all.