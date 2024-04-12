A former governorship aspirant in Edo State, Victoria Amu has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Honourable Patrick Obahiagbon on his 63rd birthday.

In a glowing tribute to the former lawmaker, Mrs Amu described Mr Obahiagbon as “funny and fun-loving, hard to unravel, a kind man with a kind disposition.”

The APC stalwart says Honourable Obahiagbon’s outstanding character, loyalty, dependability, and dedication to any task assigned to him, reflects his strong work ethic and commitment.

“Today, I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating the 63rd birthday of Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, a distinguished statesman and one of the world’s most celebrated creators of grammar.

“Honourable Obahiagbon is not only a good and respected friend but also a mentor to many young minds, providing guidance and inspiration to the next generation.

“Hon. Obahiagbon is a luminary in the realm of language and public discourse. I acknowledge his unparalleled command of the English language, which has captivated and inspired audiences globally. His eloquence and distinctive style have earned him widespread acclaim and recognition as a true wordsmith.

“I commend him for his enduring legacy and contributions to our cultural landscape, and wish him good health, happiness, and continued success in all his endeavors.

“Please join me in extending heartfelt birthday greetings to Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon and celebrating his remarkable achievements,” the APC chieftain wrote.