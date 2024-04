The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed the recovery of the body of a male passenger that drowned having fallen into the Lagoon from the bus that crashed on the Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday.

The agency confirmed the recovery on Friday, saying the body was recovered within the vicinity of the incident scene.

The accident involving an LT 18 seater with number plate FKJ 872 YA occurred by Adeniyi Adele inward Lagos Island.