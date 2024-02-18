The Federal Government has announced the closure of the third mainland bridge in Lagos for 24 hours for motorists from Iyana Oworonshoki- Lagos Island bound.

The Federal Ministry of Works, in a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos Engr. Olubunmi Kesha, noted that Traffic will resume on Monday by 12am on this bound.

The statement noted that motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki will have full access throughout the 24 hour closure

The temporary closure of the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound traffic is to enable the ministry carry out effective repairs on an important section of the bridge.

Engr. Kesha advised Lagos Island Bound Motorists to use alternative routes including Ojota to Ikorodu Road linking Funsho Williams Avenue towards Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS.

Also, lagosians can use Ojota- Ikorodu Road to Jibowu linking Yaba- Oyingbo-Iddo- Carter bridge- CMS.

Lqgosians can also use the Gbagada route towards Anthony- Ikorodu Road- Funsho Williams – Eko bridge- Apogbon – CMS.

The ministry advised motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch- free movements in order to minimize the discomfort during this repair period.