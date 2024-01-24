A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Victoria Amu, has described her loyalty to the party as unshakeable despite her withdrawal from governorship race.

The Occupational Therapy trained professional disclosed this in a statement by her Media Aide after a meeting with the former governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Victoria Amu, a former Senior Special Assistant on community Mobilisation at the weekend met with Senator at his residence where both discussed extensively on issues bothering on APC in Edo state and preparations ahead governorship primary.

In a significant development for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Victoria Amu, a prominent party member, recently paid a visit to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former National Chairman of the APC. The purpose of the visit was to reaffirm Amu’s commitment to party supremacy and discuss the upcoming political landscape in Edo State as the 2024 elections draw near.

During the meeting, Victoria Amu conveyed her gratitude for the warm reception and engaged in fruitful discussions with Comrade Oshiomhole regarding the future of the APC in Edo State. The focus of their conversation centered on the importance of unity within the party, adherence to party principles, and the significance of maintaining a strong and united front as the elections approach.

Amu, a dedicated member of the APC and a stakeholder in Edo State politics, emphasized her commitment to working within the established framework of the party. She reiterated her dedication to upholding party guidelines and contributing positively to the success of the APC in the upcoming elections. Amu believes that a united party, grounded in the principles of party supremacy, is essential for resonating with the aspirations of the constituents and achieving electoral success.

The visit also provided an opportunity for Victoria Amu to express her respect for Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s leadership and experience. She acknowledged Oshiomhole’s vision for a robust and united APC in Edo State and expressed confidence in overcoming challenges through collaboration and cooperation.

As Edo State gears up for the 2024 governorship election, Victoria Amu’s visit to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole signals a commitment to fostering a cohesive and formidable APC in the region. The discussions held during the meeting underscore the importance of party unity, adherence to party principles, and a shared vision for a successful electoral campaign.

Victoria Amu looks forward to continued collaboration with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other party leaders as they work together to strengthen the APC in Edo State.