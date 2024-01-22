A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Victoria Amu has extended her warmest congratulations to Mr. Prophet Ojo Agge on his recent appointment as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader for Owan West, Edo State.

The former Senior Special Assistant to former governor Adams Oshiomhole says Mr Agge’s appointment is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the ideals of the party and his outstanding leadership qualities.

“Mr. Agge’s dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, and it is clear that his fellow party members have placed their trust in him to lead the APC in Owan West. His wealth of experience and tireless efforts in serving the community have undoubtedly contributed to this well-deserved appointment.

“As we look forward to the positive changes and developments that will result from Mr. Agge’s leadership, it is important to acknowledge the pivotal role he is poised to play in fostering unity, progress, and prosperity within the APC in Owan West.

“On behalf of myself and my teeming supporters, I wish to express our heartfelt congratulations. May this new role bring about continued success, growth, and positive transformations for the APC and the community as a whole.

“Once again, congratulations to Mr. Prophet Ojo Agge on this remarkable achievement. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of his leadership in the days ahead,” Mrs Amu said in a statement.