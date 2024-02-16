A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former governorship hopeful in Edo state, Victoria Omua Amu, has officially endorsed Hon. Dennis Idahosa as the APC governorship candidate ahead February 17 governorship primary.Mrs. Amu also directed her supporters and well-wishers to vote massively for Hon. Idahosa in the upcoming polls.

In a statement released today, Mrs. Amu expressed her confidence in Hon. Dennis Idahosa’s leadership abilities, track record of service, and commitment to the ideals of the APC. She highlighted Hon. Idahosa’s integrity, dedication to the people of Edo State, and vision for sustainable development as reasons for her endorsement.

“After careful consideration and consultation with stakeholders, I am proud to endorse Hon. Dennis Idahosa as the APC governorship candidate for Edo State. His proven leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the progress of our state make him the ideal candidate to lead us forward,” Mrs. Amu stated.

She urged her supporters and all APC members in Edo State to unite behind Hon. Dennis Idahosa’s candidacy and work tirelessly to ensure his victory at the polls. Mrs. Amu emphasized the importance of party unity and collective action in achieving success in the upcoming elections.

“Now is the time for all APC members to come together and rally behind our chosen candidate. Let us set aside our differences and work as a united front to secure victory for Hon. Dennis Idahosa and the APC in Edo State. Together, we can build a better and brighter future for our beloved state,” Mrs. Amu added.

Mrs. Victoria Omua Amu says she remains committed to the progress and prosperity of Edo State. She believes that Hon. Dennis Idahosa’s leadership will usher in a new era of development, opportunity, and inclusive governance for the people of Edo State.