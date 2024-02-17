The Oyo state police command has arrested two suspects who specialise in using Human Head and other vital Organs for ritual Purpose.

They were arrested in SAKI town, and a human skull was recovered from them

It’s the end of the road for these suspected criminals who stand the chance of being thrown behind bars if found guilty for their various crimes.

Oyo state commissioner of police, Adebola Hamzat while addressing newsmen when he paraded the suspects, revealed that through intelligence it was able to apprehend killers of a retired permanent secretary in Oyo state, Olaitan Gbenle

Advertisement

Mrs. Gbenle was gruesomely murdered by the suspects at her apartment in Apata area of Ibadan on the 10th of November, 2023.

One of the suspects explained that they had killed the victim because she could recognise them during the operation.

Another arrest made was a duo who were found in possession of a human skull which the police said was cut off from a freshly exhumed Corpse at a cemetery in Saki area of Oyo state.

Other arrests made was that of a group who was allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in labour while on her way to the hospital for delivery with her husband.

Some were arrested for armed robbery, car theft and diversion of vehicles laden with goods.