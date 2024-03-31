The police in Ondo state have arrested one Islamic cleric, Oluwafemi Idris for unlawful possession of human parts.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, said Idris popularly known as Alfa in his area kept the human parts in his house with the aim using them for ritual purposes.

According to her, the arrest was made possible through an intel from a reliable source.

She added that the Police moved into action and apprehended the suspect in his house at Akoko where human parts like hands ,three kidneys ,three hearts, spine and tongue were found.

The cleric, according to the police image maker claimed that some of the human parts were supplied by his friend who is also a cleric and one Samuel Kutelu.