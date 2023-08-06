The men of the Ondo state police command has apprehended a 26 year old photographer, Franklin Akinyosuyi, suspected to be a ‘yahoo boy’ for being in possession of human parts.

Akinyosuyi, who owns a boutique, was arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West local government area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the head of a human was discovered in a sack inside the room of the suspect in a rented apartment in the area.

The children of the landlord of the apartment who discovered the human part raised the alarm and police detectives were invited.

Police detectives, who searched the house discovered human parts and other items suspected to be charm and human blood.

The Suspect reportedly confessed ownership of the of the strange items found in his possession.

He reportedly owned up that he bought all the items from his herbalist who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of Osun State.

Contacted, the police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident.