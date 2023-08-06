The Aviation Sector in Nigeria is not in shortage of ideas, but is deficient in Implementation, and there must be a healthy synergy between Government and decision-making bodies in re-organizing, re-structuring and revitalising the industry.

Aviation Experts are gathered here from Airport Management, to Bi-Courtney, Immigration, Federal Agencies, and Journalists to present the hard facts with a view for reality check in light of current challenges facing the sector.

Delivering His address, the Director General, Nigeria Meteorological Agency, Says there must be new direction and strategic long term planning and foresight to ensure Aviation revolution.

What used to be a cat and rat relationship between the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, is now giving way to symbiotic practice.

The recent controversy trailing the adulterated fuel that led to the suspension of an airline is exposing the corruption in the system, and stakeholders feel there must be proper investigation and preventive measures.

Nigerians will be hoping that whoever becomes the Minister of Aviation will perform to expectation and initiative the needed transformation.