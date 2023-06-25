The controversy trailing the unveiling of Nigeria Air, the country’s proposed national carrier has continued with more questions being asked.

To Nigerians, Having a National Carrier, is long overdue and when News of Nigeria air hits the airwave, it became an instant Subject of interest.

In what was a huge twist however, days after the much celebrated unveiling, revelations emerged from the National Assembly and the Aviation sector that the process was shrouded in secrecy, shoddy and capable of tarnishing the image of Nigeria before the international community.

One interesting aspect of this controversy is the use of words “Launch” and “Unveil” creating endless debate about what went down from the office of the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Although the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned Hadi Sirika, to appear before it over the project, which report says had gulped N3 billion, other sources insisted that 80 billion naira was expended on the project. The worry here is who should provide these answers.

Advertisement

With the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hitting the ground running coupled with the suspension of the CBN Governor and the EFCC chairman, Nigerians are hoping that the President will beam its searchlight into the Aviation sector and uncover the rot in the system.