The Ondo State Branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has suspended its proposed strike following the intervention of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The NMA had last week given the State Government seven-day ultimatum to implement the approved hazard allowance and address other critical challenges facing sector.

In its Communiqué from the Emergency General Meeting (EGM) held in Akure the association said the state government has agreed to meet some of their demands.

The NMA added that the state government pledged to expedite action on the recruitment process of health personnel to address the dire shortage of healthcare workers in the state.

The state chairman of NMA, Omosehin Adeyemi-Osowe expressed the commitment of the State Government to address salary disparities between doctors working in Ondo State and those in neighbouring states, such as Ekiti State.