The All Progressives Congress in Ondo- state has described the recent allegation of neglect of the party by some members of House of Representatives from Ondo State as unfounded and embarrassing .

According to a statement issued by the state publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye, there is no rancour nor bad blood between the Governor and the party structures in the state.

The party urged APC leaders, including the federal lawmakers, to key into the focus and support laudable ideas that befit nobility.

Mr. Kalejaiye pointed out that the Governor never talked about personal ambition as alleged by the lawmakers , but rather expressed desire to ensure befitting burial for the departed leader at a meeting with members of the State Working Committee

The party appreciated the two federal lawmakers , Abiola Makinde and Donald Ojogo, for taking time to discredit the spurious allegations put forward by their colleagues.

Six All Progressives Congress lawmakers in the House of Representatives, loyal to the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, had on Friday called on President Bola Tinubu to caution the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for alleged disrespect for his late principal.

The Lawmakers in an open letter addressed to President Tinubu warned of dire consequences for the APC if Governor Aiyedatiwa does not retrace his steps.

They called on President Tinubu to wade into the matter and save the face of the ruling party, particularly with the governorship election due in September.