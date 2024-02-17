The Ogun State Police Command has arrested seven persons in connection with the disappearance of one Sulaimon Adijat, a 35-year-old woman, who was declared missing by her parents.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Abiodun Alamutu made this known while parading the suspects and others arrested for other offences.

Criminals have been cautioned to change their ways and turn a new leaf, or face the consequences of their deeds, as the long arms of the law are poised to capture them.

Abiodun Alamutu, Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, stated this when paraded several suspected criminals who specialize in selling human body parts.

He said one of the suspects, Adebayo Azeez lured a 35 year old Adijat sulaimon out for a date but she was later killed at Igbo Olomi area of Ota.

He said through serious intelligence work of his men, some of the suspects have been arrested.

He said the suspects conversed that after using the body part of the victim with other materials to prepare money ritual portion, it failed to produce money.

The Commissioner also listed other things found in the shrine of one the suspects.

He said his men are still working on how to arrest other fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner also paraded another suspected kidnapper who came to hibernate in the state but was caught in Ago Iwoye.

He appealed to youth to focus on how to generate money in a legitimate way and do away with crimes.