The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Benue State Branch, is to commence a three-day warning strike from the 22nd of August, 2023, until 25th of August 25, 2023.

The state chairman of the association, Ushakuma Anenga, in a statement in Makurdi, said this decision was reached during the association’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, which was held after extensive deliberation on the continued captivity of their colleague, Asema Msuega, in the kidnapper’s den.

It will be recalled that on 23rd of July this year, a medical doctor, Asema Msuega was abducted in the line of duty, on his way to supervise a state malaria initiative at a Primary Health Centre in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state.

According to the statement, the strike will encompass all medical doctors and extend to all health and educational facilities across the state.

“Private hospitals and clinics across the state are exempted from the strike and will remain open on compassionate and kind consideration of the plight of the general public.

“However, all medical doctors working in Ukum local government are hereby directed to leave with immediate effect until instructed otherwise.

In addition to the strike, association says there will be a protest on the 24th of August, to amplify their voice demanding the immediate release of Dr Asema.

The statement explained that the protest will begin by 9 am at the Government House roundabout, and end at the Government House; adding that the said measures will be activated unfailingly except Dr Msuega is released before the commencement of the strike.