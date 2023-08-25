The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA has called on the Lagos State Government to immortalise its colleague, Vwaire Diaso who died as a result of the Elevator malfunction on the 1st of August.

The Association made this remark while presenting the details of the final report by the 11-Member independent Panel of Enquiry that comprises the Nigeria Society of Engineers, the Nigeria Bar Association and the Nigeria Medical Association

The Committee expressed its dissatisfaction with some agencies who despite repeated invitations refused to show up at the panel, and insist that despite the historical documented malfunction of the Elevator overtime for over 2 years, which reduced the number of persons that can be allowed in the lift per time from 8, to 5 to 3 and then 1,there was no Warning Notice on the Wall of the Elevator to indicate “Not to Use” and Safety Signs Was conspicuously not in Place.

The NMA Chairman, says the association will take a step forward by approaching the Lagos State House of Assembly and push for Justice, while insisting that culpable persons must be named and shamed.