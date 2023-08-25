A special mobile court in Jalingo, Taraba state capital has remanded two Chinese nationals and a Nigerian in the custody of the Nigeria migration service for ten days.

Their trial was halted due to language barrier and the court has fixed September 4, for the commencement of trial to enable the court get an independent interpreter.

The suspects were arraigned by the state prosecution for contravening section 5 of an executive order 2023 that deals on environment protection, public safety, prohibition of deforestation in the state.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that the Governor Kefas Agbu signed an executive order suspending all mining activities and felling of rosewood trees popular known as Madrid in the state more than a month ago.

The order became imperative, looking at the devastating impact of the illegal mining activities and indiscriminate felling of trees and the inherent danger posed to the environment economic of the state.

A Task force Committee headed by Brig. General Jeremiah Faransa (Rtd) was inaugurated to enforce the executive order.

The task force took sensitisation exercise to all the 16 local governments of the state including this company own by china national which deal with timbers to educate them on reason to comply with the executive order.

It appear the advise of the task force committee felt on deaf ear of the company leadership leading to arrest of some principal staff.

The arrested offenders have been charged to a mobile court in Jalingo for contravening executive order 5.

The manager of the company spoke on circumstances that led to their arrest and trial.

Taraba state government has been working hard to contain the activities of both illegal miners and trees fellers who take home millions in Naira daily at the expense of the locals and damaging the eco system and the environment.