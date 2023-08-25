The Nigeria Police has arrested a 38 Year Old Man, his wife and three other gang members for abducting a two year old son of his neighbor in Maraba town in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The suspects who pleaded guilty to the crime are appealing for mercy.

The 38 year old suspect is an indigene of Sokoto State who resides with his wife in Maraba Town of Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State.

He conspired with three other members of his gang to abduct a two year old son of his neighbor.

After abducting the child, the suspect handed over the baby to his wife who took the child to Kastina state as prey.

After two weeks, the abductors reached out to the parents of the baby and demanded for a ransom of 2.5 million naira to secure his release.

The parents who had filed a complaint with the police informed them of the development which prompted them to launch a manhunt

The Police were able to rescue the baby alive.

The prime suspect and his gang members confessed to committing the crime.

The wife of the prime suspect went emotional, shedding tears and wants the government to temper justice with mercy.

The police also arrested a notorious cultist who has been on their wanted list for initiating young boys into his confraternity.

A total of 10 Kidnappers, 7 armed robbers, one cultist, were arrested while three fire arms and 11 ammunition were recovered.