A 22-year-old member of a kidnapping syndicate have been apprehended by police in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, for abducting five and eight-year-old minors with other members of his gang.

The police also detained a nine-man job racketeering organisation for defrauding and twenty job seekers and dispossessing them of their monies.

It’s another round of victory for the Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State with more breakthroughs achieved in the fight against crime.

Most prominent is the arrest of one member of a Kidnap syndicate responsible for the abduction of minors.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Lafia resident, and two other members of his group had previously kidnapped an 8-year-old boy in Lafia.

They demanded a ransom of 300,000 naira from the victim’s parents before releasing him.

But they ran out of luck when they kidnapped a five year old minor and this suspect who is a member of the syndicate was arrested by the police.

Efforts are on top gear to arrest other members who are at large.

The suspect also confessed to the crime

The suspects had allegedly asked the victims to pay sums ranging from 500 thousand to 650 thousand in order to travel abroad for a job opening.

But the suspects were arrested after a complaint was lodged at the police station in Lafia.

A total of 15 kidnappers, two armed robbers , 4 cultists, and 9 other suspects have been arrested while four fire arms and ammunition recovered.