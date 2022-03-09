Police parade siblings for allegedly abducting, murdering 8year old in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly abducting and murdering an 8year old boy in Saki town.

The suspects who are siblings were paraded at the police headquarters Eleyele in Ibadan.

The brothers who allegedly lured their victim into an uncompleted building poisoned him which lead to his death.

The duo, Abdulrazak Waliu 23yrs and Abdulrazak Illias 18yrs reportedly attempted to kidnap the twin brother of their victim for ransom, after realising that one of the twins could recognise them.

They eventually gave him a rat poison to stop him fro disclosing their names to people which may lead to their arrest.

The Oyo state police command in a statement say further updates on the incident would be provided in due course as investigation on the matter continues