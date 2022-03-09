Japan commissions first Taigei-class submarine JS Taigei

According to information released by the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force today, March 9, 2022 held the Ship Commissioning ceremony for the Taigei-class submarine TAIGEI at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.’s Kobe Shipyard.

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force’s JS Taigei (SS-513) is the first boat of the Taigei-class attack submarine. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was commissioned to build the submarine in 2017 and it was put down on March 16, 2018 in Kobe, Japan. Taigei was released on October 14, 2020.

The Taigei-class (29SS) attack submarines were designed for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The Sry class has been superseded by this one.

The Taigei class’s hull design is claimed to be similar to that of the Sry class, however it will be 100 tons heavier than its predecessor. The Taigei-class submarines, on the other hand, will be more modern due to upgraded equipment such as sonar systems and snorkel power generation systems.

The Taigei class will use lithium-ion batteries much like the JS Ōryū and JS Tōryū submarines.[24] The submarine will likely use the Type 18 torpedo, which project name as “G-RX6”.