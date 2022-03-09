Gunmen kill daughter of former Iyalode of Ibadan.

One of the children of Aminat Abiodun a former Iyalode of Ibadanland, Fatimah has been shot dead by yet-to-be identified gunmen in Ibadan.

TVC News learnt that the deceased was shot when the suspected killers stormed her Basorun residence in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

According to a source close to the family, I was just informed that our sister, daughter of the late Iyalode Abiodun, was assassinated in Basorun, Bodija area of Ibadan.

“It was an unprovoked attack in her house given that Fatimah was a peace-loving person. Information I have says she was shot several times by the gunmen.

“Her influence had grown over the years and she used everything she had to promote humanity. This is a big loss to the family. I don’t have more information at this moment.”

When contacted for confirmation, the state Police Public Relations Officer Adewale Osifeso, said updates on the murder would be given in due course.

Mother of the deceased, Chief Mrs Abiodun Aminat became the Iyalode of Ibadanland in August 2007 following the death of Wuraola Akintola and died at age of 93 in 2018.